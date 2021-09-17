The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KR traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 314,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178,729. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.28.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,853 shares of company stock worth $1,425,183. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.