The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells $23,951.25 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.61, for a total transaction of $23,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.75, for a total transaction of $23,968.75.

On Friday, July 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $23,766.25.

On Thursday, July 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.47, for a total transaction of $23,933.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.03. 87,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,303. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

