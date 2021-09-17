The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,141 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

