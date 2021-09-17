The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.530-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

Shares of TTC opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.01. The Toro has a 52-week low of $80.29 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

