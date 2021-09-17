The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Boosted by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 794.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after buying an additional 323,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Shares of TTD opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

