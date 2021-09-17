The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 556.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 34.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.