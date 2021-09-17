The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.67 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.