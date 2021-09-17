TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Brokerages expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post sales of $26.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.35 million and the highest is $27.94 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $19.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $99.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXMD shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after buying an additional 6,178,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,611,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after buying an additional 519,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,493,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after buying an additional 180,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 2,882,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 1,818,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,069,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $300.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.89. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.