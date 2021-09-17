Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.160-$21.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.30 billion-$40.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.29 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $22.070-$22.070 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $547.95.

NYSE:TMO traded up $36.36 on Friday, hitting $596.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,272,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $543.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $412.80 and a one year high of $609.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

