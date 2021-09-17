TheStreet Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of GE opened at $101.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. General Electric has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $115.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 37.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 355,766 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 97,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $7,181,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,277,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

