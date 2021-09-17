THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

THKLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of THK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of THK from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THK from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of THK stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.00 and a beta of 1.33. THK has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.03.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

