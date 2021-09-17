Thomas Cortese Sells 40,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $4,499,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Cortese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.95, for a total value of $4,718,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $11,861,412.90.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00.

Shares of PTON opened at $104.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

