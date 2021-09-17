Thomas W. Sweet Sells 281,818 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DELL opened at $101.40 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average is $96.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 106.2% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 535,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,342,000 after buying an additional 275,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Dell Technologies by 848.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 98,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 410.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

