Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $276.62 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $276,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.81. 417,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,272. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.