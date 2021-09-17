Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $51.52 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,005 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $51,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 102.3% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 8.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 82,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,010,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.56. 23,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,514. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

