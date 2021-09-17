Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 348.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167,023 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $31,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 139,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,992,042. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

