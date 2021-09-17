Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,012 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $68,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after buying an additional 188,751 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Shares of QRVO traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.70. The company had a trading volume of 41,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,764. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.08 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

