Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,374 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $27,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $37.12. 31,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,288. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,471. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.