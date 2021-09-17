ThreeFold (TFT) Price Tops $0.0804 on Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $36,763.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00077372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00139458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00120996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00175191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014140 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

