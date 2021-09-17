Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Purchases $24,780.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Heather Zynczak acquired 840 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $24,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $991.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

