Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Purchases $24,780.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Heather Zynczak acquired 840 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $24,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:THRY opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $991.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
