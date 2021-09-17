Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TLRY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.61.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 14.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 75.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

