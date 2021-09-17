tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Price Target Increased to GBX 310 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

TBLD opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 243.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. tinyBuild has a twelve month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a market cap of £542.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.25.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.