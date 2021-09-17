TokenPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $117,600.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,874.81 or 1.00056998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00077842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009589 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002101 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

