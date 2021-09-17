Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.25

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.25 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 73.60 ($0.96). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 68.40 ($0.89), with a volume of 93,501 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

The company has a market cap of £134.50 million and a PE ratio of -68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.83.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.