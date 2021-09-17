Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of Xylem worth $27,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Xylem by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

