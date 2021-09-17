Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,877 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $21,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

NYSE TRV opened at $156.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

