Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 68,514 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,857% compared to the typical volume of 3,501 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,743,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,998. AEye has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.49.
