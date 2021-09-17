Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 68,514 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,857% compared to the typical volume of 3,501 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,743,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,998. AEye has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.49.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

