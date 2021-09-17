Traders Buy Large Volume of InspireMD Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,358 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,956% compared to the typical daily volume of 212 call options.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 22,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $93,223.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InspireMD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.92. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 403.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

