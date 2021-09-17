Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on TRATF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Traton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TRATF opened at $28.14 on Friday. Traton has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.77.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

