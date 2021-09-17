Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $184.29 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $184.29 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00007570 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00071348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00118716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00176445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.30 or 0.07293119 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.23 or 1.00127319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00832756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,460,587 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

