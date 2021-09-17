trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. 41,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,365. The firm has a market cap of $887.40 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million. Equities analysts expect that trivago will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

