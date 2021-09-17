Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys 65,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 12.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $118,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $7,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $757.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,122,938. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $699.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.51, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

