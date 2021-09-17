Trivest Advisors Ltd Lowers Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Trivest Advisors Ltd lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 97.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 921,500 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 464,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,016,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

