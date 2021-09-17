Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 237,000 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 237,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,264,000. DoorDash accounts for approximately 4.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,568,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.16. 217,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,993. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $16,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,105,573 shares of company stock worth $2,194,850,683. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

