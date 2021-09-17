Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Raised to $30.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE:TROX opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

