Truist Securiti Weighs in on Sealed Air Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

SEE opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

