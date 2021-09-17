TrustToken Price Up 45.8% Over Last Week (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00133329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00045575 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

