Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TKHVY. HSBC raised Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

TKHVY opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $21.16.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.