Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 155.2% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 613,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VEEE opened at $3.92 on Friday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.53.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

