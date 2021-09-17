TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TZPS opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZPS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

