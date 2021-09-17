Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ube Industries, Ltd. produces and sells chemical product which consists of nylon resins, plastics and synthetic rubbers, fine chemicals and pharmaceutical bulk compounds and intermediates. Ube Industries, Ltd. is based in Ube, Japan. “

UBEOY opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.78. Ube Industries has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ube Industries will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

