UCA Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.88 Million (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. UCA Coin has a market cap of $2.88 million and $14,463.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00177288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.38 or 0.07305334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,503.35 or 0.99766980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00835456 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,322,932,472 coins and its circulating supply is 2,045,203,848 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

