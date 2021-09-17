UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.39 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group upgraded UCB to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.07.

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $106.00 on Thursday. UCB has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.60.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

