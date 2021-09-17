UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

UDR stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,075.22, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,450. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. Truist boosted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

