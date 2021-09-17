UGAS Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. UGAS has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $830,650.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UGAS has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00060095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00134602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.25 or 0.00772309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

