Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Tops $207.75 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Ultra has a market cap of $207.75 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,509.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.27 or 0.01316085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.54 or 0.00497880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.64 or 0.00338119 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014179 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001364 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056908 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

