Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE UIS opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. Unisys has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. Unisys’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Unisys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

