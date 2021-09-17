United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432,175 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $83,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in United Community Banks by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

