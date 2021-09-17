United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director George D. Milligan Purchases 4,000 Shares

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,455. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.12.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $244.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

