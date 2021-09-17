United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 51.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $346.20 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.26 and a 200 day moving average of $325.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

